J&K: Katra Ropeway Protest Enters Day 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, Dec 27 (IANS) The protest against the ropeway project in Mata Vaishno Devi shrine base camp Katra in Jammu & Kashmir entered the third day on Friday, as more joined the hunger strike.

The protesters are demanding that the ropeway project proposed from Tarakote to Sanji Chhat be cancelled as it would affect the livelihood of shopkeepers, hoteliers, transporters, pony and palki wallahs and others connected with business in Katra town.

The protesters also demanded the release of fellow protesters detained by during earlier demonstrations.

Mata Vaishno Devi Sangarsh Samiti called for a 72-hour shutdown, which began on Wednesday. Women and children have now joined the six protesters who began a hunger strike on Wednesday night.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has approved a Rs 300 crore passenger ropeway project between Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat along the 12 kilometre track to the shrine after shelving the project in the past due to similar protests.

The shrine board said that the proposed project will facilitate access to the temple for senior citizens, children and others who find it difficult to climb the track to the cave shrine.

Since it started, shops, restaurants, transport and other business establishments have been shut.

The protest shutdown has caused huge inconvenience to hundreds of devotees, who come daily to pay obeisance at the deity's shrine.

Sangarsh Samiti leaders said that the committee will decide on the next course of action soon.

One participant in the hunger strike had to be hospitalised after his condition deteriorated. Eighteen protesters including Sangarsh Samiti leaders Bhupinder Singh and Sohan Chand were detained by police during Wednesday's march.

Jammu Shiv Sena Dogra Front (DFSS) extended its support to the pilgrims, who are facing hardships due to the bandh and has urged that the issue be resolved amicably.

“We stand with the pilgrims and support better facilities. If needed, create two ropeways instead of one. Provide more amenities for accommodating pilgrims during the yatra”, DFSS President Ashok Gupta told reporters.

He said that the pilgrimage had significantly boosted Katra's economy and the bandh was causing inconvenience to pilgrims. Shopkeepers, hoteliers, transporters other businessmen, ponywallahs etc are all dependent on pilgrims.

To lessen the impact of the bandh, the Shrine Board has arranged boarding and lodging for pilgrims arriving in the town. Special langars at Katra railway station, Banganga and Tarakote are providing tea and milk to ensure the yatra continues smoothly on both tracks.

Sangarsh Samiti leaders have said that they do not want unnecessary confrontation with the authorities as they are only agitating for their basic right to livelihood.