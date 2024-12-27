U.S., World Bank Provide Ukraine With USD 485M In Budget Support
12/27/2024 10:08:51 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received USD
485 million in financial assistance from the United States and the World bank under the PEACE in Ukraine project.
That is according to Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal's announcement on Telegra , Ukrinform reports.
“Ukraine has received USD
485 million from the United States and the World Bank under the PEACE in Ukraine project. Of this amount, USD
465 million was provided by the U.S. through USAID. Additional USD
20 million came from the World Bank,” Shmyhal reported.
According to him, the funds will be directed to cover social and humanitarian expenditures in the state budget.
“We thank the U.S., USAID, and the World Bank for their significant support of Ukrainians,” the Prime Minister said.
As previously reported, on December 26, Ukraine received approximately USD
1.2
billion from Japan through the World Bank projects.
