U.S., World Bank Provide Ukraine With USD 485M In Budget Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has received USD

485 million in assistance from the United States and the World under the PEACE in Ukraine project.

That is according to Ukraine's Prime Denys Shmyhal's announcement on Telegra , Ukrinform reports.

“Ukraine has received USD

485 million from the United States and the World Bank under the PEACE in Ukraine project. Of this amount, USD

465 million was provided by the U.S. through USAID. Additional USD

20 million came from the World Bank,” Shmyhal reported.

According to him, the funds will be directed to cover social and humanitarian expenditures in the state budget.

“We thank the U.S., USAID, and the World Bank for their significant support of Ukrainians,” the Prime Minister said.

As previously reported, on December 26, Ukraine received approximately USD

1.2

billion from Japan through the World Bank projects.