Six Henchmen Of Notorious Gangster Prince Khan Nabbed In Jharkhand, Several Crimes Revealed

(MENAFN- IANS) Dhanbad, Dec 27 (IANS) The Jharkhand Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested six henchmen of the notorious gangster Prince Khan of Wasseypur, who operates a sprawling crime in the Dhanbad Coalfield area from Dubai, said on Friday.

The police seized three pistols, 16 cartridges, a car, a bike, and seven mobile phones during the operation.

Prince Khan, one of Jharkhand's most wanted gangsters, has been evading capture by residing in Dubai for the past three years. Following a request from Jharkhand Police, issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against him. His passport has also been cancelled. Prince Khan is believed to have fled India using a fake passport in the name of Hyder Ali.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Dhanbad SSP Hrudeep P. Janardhanan stated that the arrest of the six gang members has shed light on several criminal activities. The arrested individuals were identified as Ganesh Gupta, Sagar Kumar Mallah (alias Bittu), Rajesh Kumar Badhawan, Ajay Kumar Singh, Priyesh Singh, and Karan Singh.

"They were preparing to execute a major crime. The SIT apprehended them during raids conducted near Kenduadih, Katras, and Dhanbad bus stand," he said.

During interrogation, the arrested gang members confessed to their involvement in several recent criminal incidents, including targeting cement businessman Chetan Mahato in the Barwa Adda police station area, a firing incident at Tetulmari railway siding, and a shooting of a worker at the marshalling yard in the Baliapur police station area.

Gupta, reportedly Prince Khan's closest associate, played a pivotal role in the gang's operations. Acting on Khan's instructions, he directed other members on extortion targets and weapon acquisitions.

The gang recently demanded extortion money amounting to lakhs from 25 doctors in Dhanbad in Prince Khan's name. They threatened severe consequences for non-compliance. Alarmed by these threats, several doctors accompanied by Dhanbad MLA Raj Sinha and Nirsa MLA Arup Chatterjee met Chief Minister Hemant Soren and sought his intervention.

In a surprising turn, Prince Khan later issued an audio message denying involvement in the threats after media reports about this surfaced.