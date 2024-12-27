Karan V Grover Opens Up About Playing Lead In ‘Dil Ko Rafuu Karr Lei’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Karan V Grover has recently opened up about playing Ishan in Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta's upcoming show "Dil Ko Rafuu Karr Lei."

The plays Ishan in the show, a character from a rich and well-off family. Karan shared,“Ishan has old money, speaks with style and class, and isn't arrogant about it. But as you get to know him, you see he's very romantic about life. However, some events in his life make him bitter.”

The actor is paired opposite Ayesha Khan, who will play the role of Nikki in the series. Speaking about working with her, he called Ayesha wonderful actor and revealed that he is having fun working with her.

“My chemistry with Ayesha Khan is fabulous, I feel-both on screen and off screen. She is a wonderful actor and person. She is full of life and masti, and she keeps everybody very jovial and happy on the set while working. Personally, I would say that she is one of the best actors I have worked with and one of the finest New comers in the industry. Also, she is very gracious because now she has lunch for me every day since she has a cook at her home. So, now I have a special affection towards her (laughs),” he mentoned.

The 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum' also praised Ravie and Sargun for their vision and professionalism.

Karan V Grover mentioned,“I have seen them grow stronger and stronger over the years, and we have been friends as well. Now, as artists and individuals, they have been putting their energy, money, time, and effort into the storytelling landscape that they actually believe in.”

Adding to this, he asserted,“Both are wonderfully creative and passionate people. Working with them is an absolute treat. Whenever it is possible for me, I make sure to work with them. It is a very rare and exclusive quality to be so involved and have everybody on set so invested and interested in the work being made. I am super proud of them. I wish them the best, and I hope Dreamiyata Dramaa becomes the most-watched channel in India and across the globe.”

On a related note,“Dil Ko Rafuu Karr Lei” will streams every Monday and Wednesday on the official YouTube channel of Dreamiyata Dramaa. The show centers around a married couple, where the wife longs for her husband's love, but he is unable to offer her anything beyond material possessions.