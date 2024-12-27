Panamanians Turns Global Attention Into Action With A Citizen-Led Tourism Campaign

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Panama Canal

Amid calls from the U.S. president to reclaim the Panama Canal, Panamanians turned controversy into a campaign showcasing their beautiful country.

- Simon Zebede & Frank Garcia

PANAMA, PANAMA, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Turning Controversy into an Invitation.

When elected U.S. President Donald declared his intention to "take the Panama Canal back," the world's eyes turned to Panama. Rather than dwell on the controversy, Panamanians have seized this moment as an opportunity to showcase the beauty, culture, and pride of their nation.

In an unprecedented move, Panamanians have launched a grassroots tourism campaign, created entirely by the people and for the people. With no government funding or media budget, this campaign harnesses the love and creativity of Panamanians to invite the world to experience their country firsthand.

"This is not a government campaign," say the organizers. "This is a campaign by Panamanians, fueled by our pride and love for our land. With no budget, no traditional media-just us. We are the media."

The video on Instagram has garnered more than 2 million views in less than 24 hours.

From Controversy to Connection:

Trump's remarks about reclaiming the Panama Canal sparked global conversations about the iconic waterway. Panamanians saw this as a unique moment to remind the world of their sovereignty and the many wonders their country offers-beyond the canal itself.

"The Panama Canal belongs to Panama, but it's also a symbol of connection and innovation for the entire world," says one of the campaign's creators. "We want to use this spotlight to show everything that makes Panama extraordinary."

A Movement of National Pride:

This campaign calls on every Panamanian to take part by sharing its message through social media, uniting as one voice to highlight the country's breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and historic landmarks.

Key Highlights of the Campaign:

. Citizen Power: A campaign entirely created and shared by Panamanians.

. Global Invitation: A message of unity, innovation, and pride for the world to see.

. No Budget, Big Impact: Without traditional advertising, Panamanians themselves are spreading the word.

A Call to Action:

Panamanians are invited to share the campaign using the hashtag #VisitPanama, turning every citizen into an ambassador for their country.

"What if every Panamanian shared this campaign?" ask the organizers. "We could create history as the first tourism campaign led and shared entirely by the citizens of a country."

A Historic Moment for Panama:

This campaign is more than an invitation; it's a statement. It's a declaration of Panama's sovereignty, pride, and ability to turn global attention into a celebration of its people and culture.

Join Panama in creating history. The world is watching, and Panama is ready to shine.

The World's First Grassroots Tourism Campaign

