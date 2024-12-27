Ritu Phogat Returns To Face Ayaka Miura At ONE 171: Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ONE Championship, the world's largest martial arts organization, in partnership with Visit Qatar, today announced the return of Indian wrestling icon and mixed martial arts superstar Ritu“The Indian Tigress” Phogat.

Ritu, a Commonwealth Wrestling Medalist and member of the famed Phogat wrestling family, is scheduled to face former ONE Women's Strawweight MMA World Title challenger and current #5-ranked atomweight MMA contender Ayaka“Zombie” Miura of Japan in a three-round atomweight MMA bout at ONE 171: Qatar.

The event will be broadcast live from Lusail Sports Arena on February 20, 2025. Fans in Qatar can catch the event live via beIN SPORTS at 5:30 PM AST.

Those interested in purchasing tickets to witness the event in-stadium can visit here and use the promo code ONECHAMPS to get 25% off.

Phogat stated:“After focusing on my family and becoming a mother in the last two years, I am now ready to resume my mixed martial arts career in ONE Championship. It has been a long journey back to the Circle, but I am more than excited to compete against the greatest martial arts athletes in the world once again. I am proud to represent India on the global stage, and I cannot wait to walk down that ramp. I would like to thank all of my fans for their support. 'The Indian Tigress' is back and ready to pounce!”

More blockbuster matchups for ONE 171: Qatar will be announced at a later date.