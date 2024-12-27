Moecc Launches Radiation Data Monitoring, Analysis Unit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Environment and Climate Change HE Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, yesterday inaugurated the Radiation Data Monitoring and Analysis Unit in Qatar, which includes a monitoring platform, a data analysis and production section, and specialized stations for ionizing radiation monitoring.

During the opening, the Minister was given a detailed explanation of the unit's operational mechanisms and technologies used to monitor and analyse radiation data, ensuring it remains within natural limits.

It was emphasised that the unit aims to enhance the protection of citizens and residents by enabling early detection of radiation levels that exceed natural thresholds, ensuring the highest levels of radiation and nuclear safety on both regional and global levels.

He was also briefed on the unit's role in issuing early warnings in the event of any malfunction or abnormal increase in radiation levels, through its linked early warning system. He was further informed by specialized staff and experts overseeing the unit's operations.

The Minister praised this step as part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to protect both people and the environment from the risks of ionizing radiation. He highlighted that early detection and swift actions ensure radiation levels remain within natural limits, particularly in light of growing environmental challenges.

Assistant Undersecretary for Environmental Affairs, Abdulhadi Al Marri, explained that this unit is a crucial tool for detecting nuclear radiation and issuing early warnings of any cross-border radioactive contamination, enabling Ministry and relevant authorities to take preventive measures before radioactive clouds reach populated areas.

He also mentioned that the team overseeing the unit had undergone advanced technical training, including office-based exercises and participation in “Watan 2024” field drill in collaboration with relevant agencies, demonstrating its capability to handle any radiation emergency.

Director of Radiation Protection Department, Engineer Abdulrahman Al Abduljabar, stated that the new system for monitoring ionizing radiation includes advanced marine stations, which are floating buoys with robust aluminium towers.

These are equipped with ladders, bases, and platforms to ease installation and operation. He pointed out the exceptional maritime anchoring system, which securely attaches buoys to the sea floor using corrosion-resistant materials, ensuring comprehensive coverage of all directions along the country's coastline.

He further explained that stations operate using advanced, sustainable, and alternative energy technologies, including solar panels, long-lasting lithium batteries, and wind-powered energy generation systems, with an operational lifespan of at least five years.

Additionally, stations are equipped with satellite communication systems and coverage through phone or internet networks, ensuring continuous data transmission to monitoring units.

Eng. Al Abduljabar also highlighted the use of smart motor technology for programmed lowering of water quality sensors, as well as warning alarms, radar systems, and security features including panoramic cameras to protect the stations.

He emphasised that the Radiation Data Monitoring and Analysis Unit is one of the most significant environmental technology projects in Qatar and one of the best in the Middle East.

It is part of a series of projects launched by the Ministry in recent years to ensure the protection of both people and the environment, contributing to a safe and sustainable environmental framework in Qatar.

Eng. Al Abduljabar confirmed that the Radiation Protection Department oversees this project, along with other initiatives aimed at ensuring nuclear and radiation security in Qatar, in collaboration with national and international organisations like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The goal is to ensure comprehensive oversight of the peaceful use of nuclear energy in various sectors, including industry, healthcare, agriculture, and research, thereby strengthening Qatar's position in the field of radiation safety.