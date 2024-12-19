Govt Disburses Rs 332 Crore In Telecom PLI Incentives

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 19 (KNN)

The Indian has distributed Rs 331.86 crore in production-linked incentives (PLI) to 18 companies within the telecommunications sector, representing less than half of the total 42 beneficiaries enrolled in the scheme, according to information presented to Parliament on Wednesday.



In a written statement to the Lok Sabha, of State for Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar revealed that participating companies have generated total sales of Rs 68,708 crore, including exports worth Rs 13,007 crore, while creating employment for 25,359 individuals as of October 31.

Leading the beneficiary list is Jabil Circuit India, which received Rs 78.62 crore in incentives. Nokia Solutions and Networks India Pvt Ltd secured the second position with Rs 46.92 crore, followed by Tejas Networks with Rs 32.66 crore.



Other significant recipients include Flextronics Technologies (India) with Rs 30.6 crore, Commscope India with Rs 25.95 crore, NeoLync Tele Communications with Rs 21.79 crore, and Rising Stars Hi-Tech with Rs 20.33 crore. The remaining beneficiaries received incentives below Rs 10 crore each.

The scheme, which includes 28 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) among its 42 beneficiaries, has attracted substantial investment commitments.



Of the total pledged investment of Rs 4,014 crore, non-MSME entities have contributed Rs 3,629 crore, while MSMEs have invested Rs 369 crore as of October 31.

This initiative represents a significant step in the government's efforts to boost domestic telecommunications manufacturing and create employment opportunities in the sector.

