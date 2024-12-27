PM Modi To Address First Parivartan Rally On Dec 29 For Delhi Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kickstart its poll campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with Prime Narendra Modi addressing his first Parivartan Rally on December 29 in Rohini.

As per a top BJP source, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first Parivartan Rally in Delhi and blow the bugle for the upcoming Delhi Assembly election due in February 2025."

The source also said that another rally by the Prime Minister is scheduled to be held on January 3, 2025.

"PM Modi likely to announce something big for Delhi in the rally. His other big rally is slated on January 3, 2025", the source added.

On December 29, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a new Metro line in Rithala and address a public meeting in Japanese Park, Rohini, BJP sources said.

On January 3, he will inaugurate several projects in Northeast Delhi, the Lok Sabha constituency of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, including the inauguration of the New Delhi-Saharanpur highway, and address a public meeting after the official programme, they said.

Special focus is on Najafgarh and South Delhi regions and with the PM's meeting the party will reach out to voters, they said.

BJP MPs Kamlajeet Sehrawat, Yogendra Chandolia and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri have been made the in-charges for Sunday's (December 29) programme.

Although the Election Commission of India has not yet announced the dates for the elections of the 70-member Delhi Assembly. However, the elections are likely to be held in February next year.

The term of the current Assembly in Delhi ends on February 23, 2025.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, seeks to retain power in Delhi for a third consecutive term following their electoral successes in 2015 and 2020.

The party won 67 seats in 2015 and 63 in 2020 in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

On December 24, the BJP held a brainstorming session with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the BJP headquarters extension office in Delhi.

The leaders discussed better coordination between the BJP and RSS in the election.

According to a top source in the BJP, "A key meeting was held between the BJP and RSS regarding the Delhi Assembly elections at the BJP headquarters in Delhi today. Arun Kumar, who is overseeing the coordination of the BJP on behalf of the Sangh, reviewed the Delhi elections with BJP leaders."