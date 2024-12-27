QRCS Provides Care For Families With Orphans In Syria

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing efforts to serve the most vulnerable groups, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a humanitarian project to take care of families with orphans in Syria, by meeting the basic food, clothing, and education needs of those families who lost their breadwinners, as well as supporting and rehabilitating orphanages, thus helping reduce their and mental burdens and improve their living conditions.

Co-implemented by QRCS personnel and Ataa Relief, the project seeks to enhance the resilience and stability of 500 families, or 3,000 persons, in northern Aleppo countryside.

E-coupons will be distributed for the beneficiaries to purchase the basic food products they need for the coming eight months, such as rice, legumes, cheese, dairy milk, meat, vegetables, and canned foods.

Each family will receive a one-time clothing bag, to secure clothes for their members, while taking into consideration the winter-related requirements of warmth.

In relation to education, the project will support orphaned children with stationery, textbooks, and transportation expenses. Towards the end of project, a ceremony will be held to honor outstanding students with gifts, as a form of motivation and psychological support.

Another component of the project is the rehabilitation of three orphanages and families of inmates, as well as paying for the operating expenses of these homes, each of which houses about 160 orphans and their families.

The food coupon distribution has already begun, for the beneficiaries to get their food supplies from the contracted supermarkets.

The project is expected to have a significantly positive impact on the lives of the target families, which will translate into better living and educational conditions and ensure their access to basic services.