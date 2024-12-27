Civil Defense Holds Graduation Of Foundational, Specialised Courses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Civil Defense celebrated yesterday the graduation of several foundational and specialised courses conducted throughout 2024.

The ceremony, held at the Officers' Club, was attended by Assistant Director General of Civil Defense Colonel Mohamed Ahmed Al Marafi, along with several department directors, officers from Civil Defense, and representatives of the entities that contributed to the success of the courses.

The courses included a course to prepare civil defense trainers, a breathing apparatus course, a car accident rescue course, courses in driving and operating civil defense vehicles, a basic civil defense course, and others.

In this context, head of training and development department at the General Directorate of Civil Defense Major Al Humaidi Rashid Al Marri said organising the courses comes within the framework of the department's keenness to qualify and train civil defense personnel on the skills that help them deal with various reports.

He pointed out the importance of civil defense and the services it provides in preserving lives and property.

The event included a visual presentation highlighting the stages of training during the courses.

Outstanding participants and contributing entities were honoured, including the Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Interior, Qatar Police Sports Federation, Ras Laffan Emergency and Safety College, Police Officers Institute, Police Training Institute, and Medical Services Department.