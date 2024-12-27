Gunmen Attack Passenger Bus On Daraban Road, Woman Killed, Four Injured

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Late at night, armed robbers opened fire on a passenger bus traveling from Quetta to Islamabad on Daraban Road in Dera Ismail Khan, resulting in the death of a woman and injuries to four other passengers.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident occurred at Sago, where armed men attempted to stop the bus. When the driver refused to comply, the attackers opened fire.



The sound of gunshots caused panic, leaving several passenger buses and other stranded on the main road. Witnesses estimated that over 50 armed individuals were present in the area, creating an atmosphere of fear and chaos.

Passengers described the aftermath as harrowing, with traffic coming to a complete halt and people stranded in unsafe conditions for hours. The lack of administrative and law enforcement presence in the area led to protests from the affected travelers.

Police authorities launched an operation after receiving reports of the incident and have deployed additional personnel to restore order in the area.