Kuwait's Nov. Crude Oil Exports To Japan Down 26 Pct

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's oil exports to Japan in November declined 26.0 percent from a year earlier to 5.18 million barrels, or 173,000 barrels per day (bpd), down for the 14th consecutive month, data showed Friday.

As Japan's third-biggest oil provider, Kuwait supplied 7.3 percent of its total crude imports, compared with 9.0 percent in the same month of last year, the Japanese Natural Resources and Agency said in a preliminary report.

Japan's overall imports of crude oil in November fell 8.6 percent year-on-year to 2.37 million bpd, down for the 12th month in a row. Shipments from the Middle East accounted for 95.1 percent of the total, up 0.5 percentage points from the year before.

By country, Saudi Arabia returned to the top spot, although imports from the kingdom shrank 5.3 percent from the year before to 1.05 million bpd, followed by the United Arab Emirates with 904,000 bpd, down 7.2 percent. Qatar ranked fourth with 114,000 bpd and Ecuador fifth with 43,000 bpd, respectively.

Japan is the world's-third biggest oil consumer after China and the US. (end)

