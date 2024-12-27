Iran's Ambassador To Afghanistan Emphasizes Strengthening Ties With Taliban

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Alireza Beikdeli, Iran's Ambassador to Afghanistan, emphasized the strengthening of relations with the Taliban's of Interior during a meeting with of Interior, Eskander Momani.

The Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan stated on Thursday, December 26, that the cooperation between the two countries' interior ministries should be enhanced within the framework of good neighborly relations.

The embassy also mentioned that Beikdeli had met with Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and briefed him on his plans.

It is worth noting that Beikdeli has recently been appointed to this mission in Afghanistan and, during his meeting with the Taliban, emphasized the importance of increasing political ties between the two countries.

Despite Iran not officially recognizing the Taliban, it has nonetheless increased its diplomatic relations with the group.

This shift in diplomatic relations reflects the growing geopolitical importance of Afghanistan for Iran, especially in the context of regional security concerns and economic interests.

Moving forward, these interactions could lead to deeper collaboration in areas like trade, security, and regional stability. The future of Iran's engagement with the Taliban will likely depend on both the evolving political situation in Afghanistan and broader regional dynamics.

