Centre Declares Seven-Day Mourning In Honour Of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh
12/27/2024 12:06:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to former prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away last night, and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.
In a communication to all chief secretaries of state and union territories on Thursday, the home ministry also said that a state funeral will be accorded to Singh and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.
“The government of India announces with profound sorrow the death of Manmohan Singh, former prime minister of India on December 26, 2024 at AIIMS hospital in New Delhi,” the communication said.
As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the home ministry said, it has been decided that a seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from December 26, 2024 to January 1, 2025.
During this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of state mourning.
The national flag will also fly half-mast on the day of funeral in all Indian missions and high commissions abroad, the home ministry said.
Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night. He was 92.
