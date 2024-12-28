Regional head claims that Russian mall blast was caused by drone

(MENAFN) An explosion at a shopping mall in Vladikavkaz, Russia, on Wednesday morning was caused by a drone attack, according to local authorities citing the Defense Ministry. Sergey Menyailo, the head of North Ossetia, confirmed that a fixed-wing drone was shot down by Russian air defenses over the city, with CCTV footage showing an explosion outside the Alania Mall.



Earlier, Russia's military reported shooting down 59 Ukrainian drones in a recent attack, but no details were provided about the situation in Vladikavkaz or the Caucasus region. Menyailo confirmed that the explosion resulted in one death, with another person suffering non-life-threatening injuries. The blast sparked a fire in the upper central part of the mall, but local firefighters managed to contain it within an hour.



Vladikavkaz is located approximately 850 km from Ukrainian-controlled territory, and Ukraine has frequently launched long-range drone strikes deep into Russian territory.



