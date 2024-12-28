Musk affirms USD1 billion bid to rebrand Wikipedia

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has reaffirmed his $1 billion offer to Wikipedia, proposing that the site change its name to “Dickipedia.” Musk originally made the offer earlier this year after accusing Wikipedia of having a left-leaning bias. On Tuesday, in response to a user on X (formerly Twitter), Musk confirmed, "True. Offer still stands."



The billionaire has frequently criticized Wikipedia for what he perceives as its bias, particularly accusing the site of labeling Republicans and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump as “fascist” and promoting left-wing narratives while presenting the political right negatively. Musk has also questioned why the Wikimedia Foundation is seeking large donations, suggesting that it doesn’t need significant funding to operate since the entire text of Wikipedia could fit on a phone.



Earlier this year, Musk posted that he would donate $1 billion if Wikipedia agreed to change its name. The Wikimedia Foundation, in response, clarified that while the text-only version of Wikipedia is relatively small, the entire encyclopedia, including media and other languages, is much larger. The foundation also reported generating $154 million in revenue and spending $145 million in 2022.



A study by the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank, highlighted concerns over Wikipedia’s political bias, showing how it negatively portrays right-wing figures while favoring left-wing personalities. Additionally, Russian officials have criticized Wikipedia for its one-sided political and historical coverage, claiming it reflects a Western-centric view.

