Putin extends condolences due to aircraft collision in former Soviet country

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir has sent condolences to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev following a devastating plane crash involving an Azerbaijan Airlines flight near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on Wednesday morning. The Embraer E190AR, traveling from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Chechnya, was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and five crew members. According to Kazakhstan’s of Emergency Situations, 28 survivors were rescued, but the total number of casualties remains unclear.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin had spoken with Aliyev to convey his sympathies, emphasizing solidarity with those who lost loved ones in the tragedy. Aliyev had to leave an informal summit of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) leaders in St. Petersburg, Russia, to return to Baku due to the crash. The summit, hosted by Putin, is taking place at the Igora resort and aims to foster dialogue among CIS member states, with discussions expected to cover bilateral relations and other regional issues. No official agreements are anticipated at the summit. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who contracted Covid-19, will not attend in person but may join remotely.



