First responders aid survivors of Russia-bound aircraft collision

(MENAFN) First responders have rescued multiple survivors from a plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on the Caspian Sea coast, according to local officials and footage. The Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer E190AR, traveling from Baku, Azerbaijan, to Grozny, Russia, crashed on Wednesday morning, carrying 62 passengers and five crew members. While the exact number of casualties has not been confirmed, the Kazakh of Emergency Situations reports that 28 survivors were found, including two children.



Videos from the scene show survivors, including a woman in shock, appearing to be pulled from the wreckage despite visible signs of distress, and a limping man with no major injuries. Other videos show the bodies of passengers who did not survive the crash. Locals in Aktau have reportedly lined up at hospitals to donate blood to aid the victims.



Initial reports suggest the crash was caused by a bird strike that damaged one of the plane's engines, leading to an explosion of an oxygen cylinder and causing many passengers to lose consciousness. Kazakh authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining potential safety regulation violations.



MENAFN28122024000045015687ID1109036501