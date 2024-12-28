Explosion demolishes Russian shopping mall

(MENAFN) A powerful explosion at the Alania Mall in Vladikavkaz, southern Russia, caused a major fire on Wednesday morning, resulting in one fatality and two injuries, according to officials and reports. The explosion, which shook the entire building, triggered a fire that spread across 800 square meters of the shopping and entertainment center, but was extinguished within about an hour.



The mall, which opened in 2015 and covers 28,000 square meters, suffered significant damage in the central upper section. Footage from the scene, shared by the Russian Emergencies Ministry, showed shattered windows and heavy smoke billowing from the building.



Witnesses reported that the explosion was strong enough to shake the entire structure, and initial sources indicated that a gas leak might have caused the blast, with some reports suggesting a gas cylinder was to blame. The fourth floor, which houses a food court, is not connected to the gas mains.



The deceased has been identified as a 57-year-old woman, though it is unclear whether she was a customer or an employee. The North Ossetian authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.



MENAFN28122024000045015687ID1109036504