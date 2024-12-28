Indian Army Contingent Leaves For Joint Exercise In Nepal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) To enhance interoperability in jungle warfare and counter operations in the mountains, an Indian contingent comprising 334 personnel departed for Nepal on Saturday to participate in the 18th edition of the battalion-level Joint Military Exercise Surya Kiran.

The exercise will be conducted in Saljhandi, Nepal, from December 31, 2024 to January 13, 2025.

It is an annual training event conducted alternately in the two countries.

The Indian Army contingent is being led by a Battalion from the 11th Gorkha Rifles.

The Nepal Army contingent will be represented by the Srijung Battalion. The aim of the Exercise Surya Kiran is to enhance joint operations in mountains, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under the United Nations Charter.

The exercise will focus on enhancing operational preparedness, aviation aspects, medical training, and environment conservation.

Through these activities, the troops will enhance their operational capabilities, refine their combat skills and strengthen their coordination to operate together in challenging situations.

This edition of exercise Surya Kiran follows successful visits by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff to Nepal, and the visit by General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff of Nepali Army to India.

The exercise will provide a platform for soldiers from India and Nepal to exchange ideas and experiences; share best practices and foster a deeper understanding of operational procedures of the neighbouring nation's military.

Exercise Surya Kiran signifies the strong bonds of friendship, trust, common cultural linkages that exist between India and Nepal.

It sets the stage for a productive and professional engagement, showcasing the unwavering commitment of both nations towards a broader Defence cooperation.

The exercise will also achieve shared security objectives and foster bilateral relations between two friendly neighbours.

Earlier this month, a bilateral Naval exercise between India and Sri Lanka, SLINEX 24 (Sri Lanka - India Exercise 2024) was conducted from December 17-20 at Visakhapatnam under the aegis of the Eastern Naval Command in two phases.

The harbour phase was held from December 17-18 and the sea phase from December 19-20.

INS Sumitra of the Eastern Fleet, along with a Special Forces team participated from the Indian side, whereas, SLNS Sayura, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, along with a Special Forces team participated from the Sri Lanka Navy.