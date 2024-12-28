Ex-Ukrainian FM claims Ukraine possibly to assault Russia unless it joins NATO

(MENAFN) Ukraine’s potential to wage future war against Russia could be prevented only if it joins NATO, according to former Ukrainian Foreign Dmitry Kuleba. In an interview published on Tuesday, Kuleba cautioned against underestimating Ukraine’s potential for “revanchist policies” and stressed that membership is crucial to avoid future conflict.



Kuleba, who resigned earlier this year and is now with a Harvard-based international relations center, has long criticized NATO’s refusal to admit Ukraine, which he believes complicates the possibility of peace with Russia. He suggested that while a ceasefire might be achievable in the short term, it would not end the war or prevent future conflict, including the possibility of Ukraine seeking revenge for lost territories such as Crimea, Donetsk, and Lugansk.



Kuleba emphasized that Ukraine’s future political landscape may shift toward revanchist goals once the country recovers economically, leading to demands for the reclamation of territories. He argued that NATO membership is the only way to prevent Ukraine from pursuing such policies and to ensure peace in the long term.



