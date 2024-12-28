Lavrov cautions of rebellion for Ukrainian terrorist acts

(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has issued a stern warning to Kiev over its ongoing drone strikes on Russian soil, labeling them as acts. In an interview on Rossiya TV's "60 Minutes" program, Lavrov condemned the attacks, particularly those targeting civilian areas, calling them a violation of anti-terrorism conventions. He cautioned that any further strikes would prompt an increasingly forceful response from Russia.



The remarks come after the Russian Defense reported the interception of 59 Ukrainian drones on the night of December 24-25. This follows previous attacks, including a strike on residential buildings and a factory in Kazan on December 23, which caused significant damage but no casualties. Military sources confirmed that Ukraine launched three waves of fixed-wing drones, with Russian air defenses downing six of them. Russia maintains that it does not target civilians in its operations.



