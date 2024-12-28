Eric Trump posts humorous meme featuring his father

(MENAFN) Eric posted a humorous meme on X on Tuesday, featuring his father, US President-elect Donald Trump, "shopping" for entire regions on Amazon. The meme showed an imagined Amazon Prime shopping cart filled with Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal, complete with a "free delivery" option. Eric Trump captioned the post, "We’re so back!"



The playful post comes after Donald Trump revived several controversial ideas about acquiring these territories. Last week, he reiterated his earlier suggestion to buy Greenland from Denmark for national security purposes. He also mentioned that the US might seek to regain control of the Panama Canal, criticizing Panama’s high fees for American vessels. Furthermore, Trump recently proposed that Canada should become the 51st US state, a comment reportedly made during a dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.



Despite Eric Trump’s lighthearted post, there are reports that Trump’s aides believe he is serious about his expansionist ideas. Sources close to him noted that Trump is a proponent of empire-building and admires past presidents who pursued territorial growth. However, leaders from Greenland, Panama, and Canada have rejected these expansionist proposals. Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede dismissed the idea of selling the territory, and Panama's President José Raúl Mulino reaffirmed the Canal’s status as Panamanian land. Canadian officials have also downplayed Trump's comments, with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre declaring that Canada will "never" join the US.



