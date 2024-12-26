Canned Food Market Evaluated By Top Industry Players According To Growth Trends, Forecast By 2026

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Canned food size was at $91.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $124.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $33.2 billion from 2018 to 2026.Growing awareness among consumers regarding the hazards and ill effects of the food produced/grown using synthetic chemicals is likely to drive the growth of the organic canned food market in the future.Request Sample Report:Fruits, vegetables, meals, seafood, meat, soups & sauces, beans, sweets & desserts, lentils, and pastas are the most popular canned foods preferred by consumers due to their taste, nutrition and/or convenience. Canned foods are the popular choice for breakfast, snack, and dessert among health-conscious consumers. Due to busy lifestyle, consumers have been shifting their preference toward the consumption of convenience food products. Owing to the high nutritional content in the canned food products and wide range of product types available, they have become one of the most preferred convenience food choices among consumers.The canned food market growth is propelled by the rise in demand for convenience foods in the market. Busy lifestyle and increasing women workforce have contributed to consumer shift toward nutritional food products along with convenience, both offered by canned food products. Canning of food products retain high nutritional value such as proteins, fibers, minerals, and antioxidants. Furthermore, with the growing retail industry and rise in penetration of e-commerce, the reach of canned food products in emerging markets is likely to grow in the future.Buy Now:The canned food market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, type, and region. On the basis of product type, it is categorized into canned meat & seafood, canned fruit & vegetables, canned ready meals, and others. Canned meat & seafood has been the most preferred choice of canned food among consumers due to their high protein content along with taste. The canned meat & seafood segment was valued at $40.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026, to reach $52.2 billion by 2026. The canned ready meals segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.The key players profiled in this report include Del Monte Foods, Conagra Brands, Kraft Heinz, Nestlé, Campbell Soup Company, JBS, CHB Group, AYAM, Danish Crown, and Bolton Group.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Canned Tomatoes MarketGlobal Canned Lamb MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

