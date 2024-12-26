Sportlync Outlines 2025 Roadmap, With Expanded Sports Offerings And Enhanced User Experiences
SportLync is expanding its platform to include new sports starting Q1 2025, offering users the opportunity to connect, compete and collaborate across a wider range of athletic pursuits.
Their popular GolfLync app will receive advanced features to enhance the golfer experience, including dynamic matchmaking, deeper personalization options, and expanded course discovery features.
A new in-app voting system will empower users to shape the platform's future by proposing and voting on future sports, features and updates.
SportLync is investing in its technology stack to improve app performance and scalability and support all upcoming updates.
SportLync , a technology company focused on fostering community-driven platforms within the sports world, is charting a bold course for 2025. Known for its fast-growing flagship app, GolfLync, which connects golfers based on shared interests and skill levels, the company is now setting its sights on expanding into new sports. In its 2025 roadmap, detailed in a company news release, SportLync outlined plans to broaden its reach, improve user experiences, and solidify its position as a hub for sports enthusiasts ( ).
The company's foray into new sports will begin in Q1 2025, offering users the opportunity to connect, compete and collaborate across a wider range of athletic pursuits. While golf remains a core focus, the platform will cater to team and individual sports, preserving the seamless connectivity and...
