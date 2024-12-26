Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Afghanistan
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Afghanistan Friday Morning. The tremors were recorded around 6:40 am, the National Center for Seismology said/
“EQ of M: 4.1, On: 27/12/2024 06:41:43 IST, Lat: 36.48 N, Long: 70.76 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the National Center for Seismology posted on X.
No casualty has been reported so far.
More details awaited.
