Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Afghanistan Friday Morning. The tremors were recorded around 6:40 am, the National Center for Seismology said/

“EQ of M: 4.1, On: 27/12/2024 06:41:43 IST, Lat: 36.48 N, Long: 70.76 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan,” the National Center for Seismology posted on X.

No casualty has been reported so far.

More details awaited.