40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- Despite severe military restrictions placed on entry by Israeli forces, thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and its courtyards.According to Jerusalem's Islamic Awqaf Department, "about 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque."According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), on the occasion of the so-called "Hanukkah" holiday, settlers conducted Talmudic rites at Bab Al-Qattanin, one of the entrances of Al-Aqsa, while the occupation barred several civilians from entering the mosque and praying there.