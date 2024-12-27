40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque
Date
12/27/2024
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- Despite severe military restrictions placed on entry by Israeli Occupation
forces, thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and its courtyards.
According to Jerusalem's Islamic Awqaf Department, "about 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque."
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), on the occasion of the so-called "Hanukkah" holiday, settlers conducted Talmudic rites at Bab Al-Qattanin, one of the entrances of Al-Aqsa, while the occupation Police
barred several civilians from entering the mosque and praying there.
