عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque

40K Worshipers Perform Friday Prayer At Al-Aqsa Mosque


12/27/2024 2:24:08 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- Despite severe military restrictions placed on entry by Israeli Occupation forces, thousands of Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and its courtyards.
According to Jerusalem's Islamic Awqaf Department, "about 40,000 worshipers performed Friday prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque."
According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), on the occasion of the so-called "Hanukkah" holiday, settlers conducted Talmudic rites at Bab Al-Qattanin, one of the entrances of Al-Aqsa, while the occupation Police barred several civilians from entering the mosque and praying there.

MENAFN27122024000117011021ID1109035384


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search