Ukraine cautions of blackouts following reporting Russian attacks

(MENAFN) Russia launched a powerful wave of across Ukraine overnight, local officials and have said. Authorities have introduced rolling blackouts to stabilize the power grid. The strikes targeted Kharkov Region on the Russian border, Dnepropetrovsk in central Ukraine, and Kiev-controlled parts of Zaporozhye Region, local officials said. There have also been reports of explosions in Kiev and Ukraine’s western regions. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, the wave of strikes involved Kalibr cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones, although it has not stated the exact number of projectiles. The Russian Defense Ministry has yet to comment on the reports.



Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galuschenko said on Wednesday morning that the “enemy is once again attacking energy in a massive way,” adding that power grid operators are taking necessary measures to minimize the fallout. Ukrenergo, the state electricity transmission company, warned of consumption restrictions due to a large-scale missile attack, adding that the exact schedule will be released later. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky said that Russia launched a total of 70 missiles and more than a hundred drones, while acknowledging several hits. He claimed that the Ukrainian air defenses had shot down more than 50 missiles and a significant number of UAVs. He also labeled the barrage “inhuman,” accusing Moscow of “deliberately choosing Christmas for an attack.”



Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkov regional administration, claimed that Russia had conducted at least seven strikes, adding that “several fires broke out, there is damage to civilian non-residential infrastructure.” He noted that at least two people were injured. Strana.ua reported, citing local residents, that parts of Kharkov have been left without heat, water, or light. Sergey Lysak, the head of Dnepropetrovsk Region, said that the strikes targeted energy infrastructure, adding that one person was killed and 17 others injured.



Russia has been carrying out strikes on Ukrainian military targets, defense industrial facilities, and energy infrastructure supporting Kiev’s military efforts for months. Some of the recent attacks were in retaliation for Ukraine firing Western-made long-range missiles deep into Russia and conducting drone strikes on oil processing facilities. Moscow has repeatedly said it never targets civilians. The latest reported barrage comes after Ukraine launched a drone raid on the Russian city of Kazan last week, targeting residential buildings and a factory. Following the attack, President Vladimir Putin warned that no matter how Ukraine tries to destroy targets in Russia, it “will face many times greater destruction in their own country for it.”



