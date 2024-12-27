Thousands Of Citizens Perform Istisqaa Prayer Across Kingdom

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- After Friday midday prayer, thousands of people did the Istisqaa prayer (Prayer for rain) , which was required by the of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs in several governorates because of the delay in rain and the resurrection of the Prophet's Sunnah.In order to promote noble values and seek mercy from Allah Almighty, the Ministry had issued a press statement urging worshipers to carry out good activities like repentance, forgiveness, fasting, returning grievances to their owners, and upholding family bonds.