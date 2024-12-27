Jordanian Architect Al-Hiyari Wins Arab Genius Minds Award

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 27 (Petra)-- Sahl Al-Hiyari, a Jordanian architect, was the recipient of the 2024 Arab Genius Award for Architecture and Design, which was just revealed.The prize was given to Engineer Al-Hiyari in honor of his groundbreaking work in the creation of modern Arab architecture and the fusion of modern design ideas with traditional components, creating spaces that harmoniously blend modernity, heritage, and nature.The award is based on a number of criteria for each category, according to Al-Hiyari, who told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that "I submitted realistic designs with a character that mimics the local identity of each project and contributes to preserving the environment and cultural dimensions and is closely linked to geography."He continued by saying that his work in the fields of academic discussions and contemporary architecture, as well as his teaching at Harvard, Venice, and the American University in Beirut, helped him meet the requirements for the award, demonstrating the enormous potential of Jordanian engineers, innovators, and notable individuals across all domains.The Arab Genius Minds Award, launched by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, honors achievements by Arab scientists and innovators across six key categories essential for the region's developmental and cultural progress.