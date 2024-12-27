Qatar Chamber Elevates Status As Private Sector Leader In 2024

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Private sector leader Qatar Chamber has kept a keen focus on its role as a key driver of economic development in the country. Throughout 2024, the chamber has actively engaged in various activities and meetings with local and international business leaders, high-level delegations, and world leaders.

Since the beginning of this year, the chamber organised and participated in over 270 events, and hosted some 75 foreign trade delegations to discuss enhancing mutual investments and cooperation between Qatar's private sector and overseas counterparts.

The chamber also took part in more than 40 international events, organised or participated in some 26 forums and conferences, and signed Memoranda of Understanding with 15 entities and other chambers.

has hosted more than two dozen international trade delegations, including its counterparts in neighbouring Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) nations.

The meetings centred on enhancing investment and cooperation ties in various sectors, including food security, health, education, insurance, and tourism, as well as forging commercial alliances and partnerships and developing the halal industry, among others.

The chamber also held meetings with the International Labour Organisation to prioritise and address the opportunities and challenges facing the country's employment market, entrepreneurs, companies, and other private and public stakeholders.

Meetings were also held with major players in both the local and international scene to meet the demands of the country's small and medium sized enterprise (SME) sector to open opportunities for wider market access, trade relations, and investment opportunities.

Various officials of the chamber's panels and committees deliberated with key private and public sector officials to discuss pressing issues facing the business community. Among these meetings included talks on the establishment of a land transport company under the public-private partnership (PPP) system based on Law No 12 of 2020, which organises the partnership between the government and private sectors.

A delegation comprising the chamber's top officials and board members, as well as various businessmen and representatives of different Qatari companies, gathered to meet with leading executives of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ) to examine ways to boost private sector investments in free zones.

The meeting was also highlighted by a field tour of Ras Bufontas Free Zone, where the delegation explored the investment benefits and business opportunities inside the country's free zones. Discussions revolved around strategies to enhance collaboration between the chamber and QFZ with a focus on supporting the national economy and fostering the establishment of projects by the Qatari private sector in the free zones.

To engage the next generation in nation building, Qatar Chamber signed an agreement with the Young Entrepreneurs Club (YEC) to strengthen collaboration and facilitate participation in seminars, fairs, workshops, and other relevant events.

A Qatar Chamber statement emphasised the agreement signing with the YEC stems from its keenness to support young entrepreneurs and increase their contribution to the national economy.

In 2024, Qatar Chamber maintained its“pivotal role” in leading the private sector and in ensuring that local entrepreneurs and the SMEs sector will make a significant contribution to the country's economic development.

The chamber has ensured its“continues to play a pivotal role in empowering entrepreneurship in the state, based on its position as a representative of the Qatari private sector and recognising the vital role that SMEs play in the country's economic growth.”

Throughout the year, the chamber actively communicated with key entities and authorities in both the public and private sectors to support and cater to the needs of entrepreneurs in the country, citing initiatives that showcase local products like the 'Made in Qatar' exhibition.

The chamber also committed its support for the country's entrepreneurs and productive families during a high-level meeting on entrepreneurship organised by the Arab League on the sidelines of the Arab Leaders Summit in Manama, Bahrain.

The event was an opportunity to emphasise Qatar's significant role in providing a host of programmes to support entrepreneurs, productive families, and people with disabilities.

The chamber also worked closely with the Regional Network Consultancy (RNC), a member of the Regional Network for Social Responsibility, to host a first-of-its-kind five-day workshop on 'International Expert on Sustainable Development Goals 2030 (SDGs) Applications'.

The workshop highlighted models and applications of sustainable societies and proposed methods for applying SDGs in institutions and companies. It further discussed the role of sustainable development globally and the concept of green society and its tools for implementing SDGs. Furthermore, it reviewed reports for professional documentation of the practices and activities of institutions with international standards.

This was followed up with a virtual training on 'ESG sustainability reports' held in cooperation with the RNC to help companies and institutions from various countries prepare sustainability reports. The event covered several topics, including ESG practices, the objectives, and levels of ESG standards, and the methodology for implementing ESG standards.

In light of the announcement of Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS3) 2024-2030, the chamber's chairman, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani has underscored the importance of strengthening public-private partnerships (PPPs) in key areas, such as petrochemicals, tourism, and education.

Sheikh Khalifa stated that the launch of NDS3 reflects the country's commitment to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030. The national vision was launched in 2008 with ambitious goals aimed at transforming Qatar into a developed nation capable of achieving sustainable development, he pointed out.

Sheikh Khalifa said:“The Third National Development Strategy 2024-2030 represents the final stage in realising the objectives outlined in this ambitious vision, which focuses on four key pillars: human development, social development, economic development, and environmental sustainability.

“The strategy assures the state's interest in empowering the private sector and enhancing its role in driving economic growth. It underscores the development of the government's role to enable the private sector to lead and drive economic growth.”

According to Sheikh Khalifa, the NDS3 aims at creating highly productive, specialised, and competitive economic groupings, which includes adopting rapid reforms in the business environment.

To drive GCC integrated industrial growth, Sheikh Khalifa underscored the value of increasing efforts to strengthen economic and industrial cooperation amongst GCC countries.

This elevates the GCC as a vital economic bloc on a global scale considering that Gulf countries have the capacity and a“strong will” to realise this objective amid economic and geopolitical challenges in the international and regional arena, he pointed out.

Sheikh Khalifa also highlighted that the results of the referendum on the 2024 draft constitutional amendments represent a significant nationwide effort by Qataris this year, emphasising that these amendments are in the best interests of both the citizens and the nation.

He said:“The decision to revert to the system of appointing the Advisory Council serves the interests of the country and its citizens, as it focuses on selecting the most competent, reputable, and experienced individuals rather than merely those with the most votes. It also preserves social cohesion among Qatari families.”

