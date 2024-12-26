Kazakhstan Maintains Oil Output Increase Plans Amid Extended OPEC+ Cuts

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Kazakhstan is proceeding with its plan to boost oil production in 2025, despite the Organization of the Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) extending output cuts to stabilize global oil markets. Prime Olzhas Bektenov directed the to“intensify efforts to increase natural and oil output,” emphasizing the government's commitment to achieving the planned production levels. In August, Kazakhstan announced a target of producing 97.2 [...]">

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.