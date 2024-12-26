Kazakhstan Maintains Oil Output Increase Plans Amid Extended OPEC+ Cuts
Date
12/26/2024 4:54:00 AM
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Kazakhstan is proceeding with its plan to boost oil production in 2025, despite the Organization of the petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) extending output cuts to stabilize global oil markets. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov directed the energy Ministry to“intensify efforts to increase natural gas and oil output,” emphasizing the government's commitment to achieving the planned production levels. In August, Kazakhstan announced a target of producing 97.2 [...]">
MENAFN26122024000152002308ID1109031540
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.