'History Shall Judge You Kindly': Kharge Expresses Grief Over Dr. Manmohan Singh's Demise

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) President Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed grief over the demise of former Prime Dr. Manmohan Singh, remembering the ex-PM as "a man of action rather than words", and asserting that his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history.

Taking to X, the Congress chief wrote: "Undoubtedly, history shall judge you kindly, Dr. Manmohan Singh ji! With the passing of the Former Prime Minister, India has lost a visionary statesman, a leader of unimpeachable integrity, and an economist of unparalleled stature. His policy of Economic Liberalisation and Rights-based welfare paradigm profoundly transformed the lives of crores of Indians, virtually creating a Middle Class in India and lifting crores out of poverty.

"I mourn the loss of a lifelong senior colleague, a gentle intellectual and a humble soul who embodied the aspirations of India, having risen through the ranks with unwavering dedication. I am proud to have been a part of his Cabinet as Labour Minister, Railway Minister and Social Welfare Minister."

Kharge further wrote: "A man of action rather than words, his immense contribution to nation-building will forever be etched in the annals of Indian history. In this moment of sorrow, I extend my deepest and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May they get the strength to overcome this huge loss.

His enduring legacy of ushering in India's growth, welfare, and policies of inclusivity will forever be cherished. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

The news of Dr. Singh's demise was confirmed by AIIMS New Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh aged 92. He was being treated for age related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9.51 p.m.,” said the hospital in a statement on Thursday. Dr. Manmohan Singh was 92.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India's economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon, with the nation's leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to participate in honouring his memory. Dr. Singh's death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

In April this year, Manmohan Singh retired from Rajya Sabha, with Kharge praising his long parliamentary career.

Dr. Manmohan Singh shot to prominence as the country's Finance Minister in the government headed by P.V. Narasimha Rao during 1991-96, having brought in sweeping reforms that transformed the economy.

As the two-term Prime Minister of the UPA, he stayed at the top post from 2004 and 2014, and served as a member of the Rajya Sabha till early this year.

In his political career, Dr. Singh has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 1991, where he was Leader of the Opposition between 1998 and 2004.

Dr. Manmohan Singh was sworn in as Prime Minister on May 22 after the 2004 general elections and took the oath of office for a second term on May 22, 2009.

He represented Assam for five terms in the Upper House and shifted to Rajasthan in 2019.

His last intervention in Parliament was against demonetisation, describing it as an "organised loot and legalised plunder”.