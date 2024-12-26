Bitget Launches TOMA Savings With Up To 50% APR For A Limited Time

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 26th, 2024, Chainwire







Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the launch of Tomarket (TOMA) Savings on December 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM (UTC+8) via its Bitget Earn platform. This exclusive offering provides users with the opportunity to earn an impressive Annual Percentage Rate (APR) of up to 50% on their TOMA holdings. The subscription period will remain open until January 24, 2025, at 10:00 AM (UTC+8) or until the product limit is reached.

Bitget Earn introduces two tailored subscription plans for TOMA Savings, catering to users with different earning preferences:



30-Day Fixed Term: Offers a high APR of 50% with an individual subscription limit of 500,000,000 TOMA . At the end of the fixed term, funds will automatically transition to Flexible Savings for uninterrupted interest accrual. Flexible Savings Plan: Provides a competitive APR of 10% with an individual subscription limit of 5,000,000,000 TOMA , allowing users to withdraw funds at their convenience.

Subscribers to TOMA Savings benefit from transparent interest accrual and regular payouts.



Hourly Distribution: Principal begins accruing interest one hour after subscription, with hourly payouts made directly to the user's spot account. Daily Distribution: For fixed-term plans, interest accrual starts at 12:00 AM (UTC+8) the day after subscription, with daily payouts beginning the following day.

This streamlined approach ensures that users can enjoy consistent returns with clear visibility into their earnings throughout the subscription period.

To participate in TOMA Savings, users can navigate to the Earn > Savings section on the Bitget platform and search for Tomarket (TOMA). The feature is accessible through both the official website and mobile app, ensuring seamless access for users across devices.

Bitget Earn's launch of TOMA Savings reinforces its mission to provide users with lucrative earning opportunities within the cryptocurrency space. By offering competitive rates and flexible options, the platform continues to enhance its suite of innovative financial products.

For more information about Tomarket (TOMA) Savings and detailed subscription guidelines, visit here .

