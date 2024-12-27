Ayushman Bharat Scheme Is Godsend, Says Cancer-Stricken Family From Vadodara

(MENAFN- IANS) Vadodara, Dec 27 (IANS) The Soni family from Gujarat's Vadodara, having struck with life-threatening cancer sometime ago, are all praise for Prime Narendra Modi-led government's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) as the medical assistance under the scheme has turned to be 'lifesaver' for them.

Speaking to IANS, they described the scheme as a godsend for marginalised families and also praised the for making expensive treatments accessible and affordable for all.

Naresh Soni, who runs a xerox business in Vadodara was diagnosed with blood cancer last year. He consulted and visited many private hospitals but seeing the inflated costs at private hospitals, he preferred his treatment at a civic hospital in Vadodara.

Though, he and his family are dismayed over his sudden illness, they are awed with the Ayushman Bharat scheme and its myriad benefits. They are taking benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme and getting all their medical expenses covered under the scheme.

"Ayushman card has come as life support for us, since September last year. I am being treated with an Ayushman card. We did not have to pay a single penny. The entire treatment is being done through the Ayushman card."

He said that the private hospitals gave an estimate of Rs 20 lakh for treatment. But, at the civil hospital, I have nothing to pay.

"I have undergone two cycles of chemotherapy and third cycle is due in next few days. I also have to undergo bone marrow transplant soon," he said.

“Ayushman Bharat has saved my life. For the working class like us, who can't bear such high medical expenses, the scheme has come as a life-saver for us. We thank the Prime Minister very much that we could get free treatment under this scheme,” he added.

Heenaben Soni, his wife, spoke to IANS and said that they have been married for 25 years.

“When this news broke to us, we were devastated. He has been very active throughout his life. He never had any illness but this illness turned our lives upside down,” she said.

“Ayushman Bharat scheme has come as a beacon of hope for us. It has taken care of most of our medical expenses,” she remarked.

She said that good treatment is being provided at the civil hospital and they haven't paid anything, however during the bone marrow transplant, they have been told to share half of the expenses.

“This scheme is like a godsend for many families, particularly the unprivileged ones. We are somehow capable of meeting expenses but the poor families can't even think of such treatment. Under the scheme, they are also being taken care of at the hospital, there is no discrimination against them,” she further stated.