Viral Video Ola Driver's Unusual In-Cab Entertainment On Busy Mumbai Road - Omelette, Bigg Boss Reels And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ola cab driver was filmed watching cooking videos and Big Boss reels while driving. This has gone viral and created a buzz over safety concerns. The 49-second video opens with Ola driver playing short reels online amid moving traffic.

The passenger who shot video accused the Ola driver of risking his life. The video clip raised concerns about safe driving as accidents often occur due to callousness of drivers who are distracted while on the steering wheel.

After watching omelette recipe while driving, he swipes his finger to watch more reels on a busy Mumbai road. The caption to the post states,“Dear Ola, Your driver is learning how to cook an omlette while driving at the cost of risking our lives. Your scooters are already on fire, hope you take corrective measures before this one also turns up in flames and soon turn into ashes.”

Seeking details for investigation, Mumbai traffic police responded to the viral video shared by the account“Dark Knight” on X and said,“We request that if the address you provided is not sufficient send us the full address.”

Replying to this, the passenger said,“I was traveling in the ola cab yesterday towards Santacruz. I can Dm you the CrN number of the journey for further action so that someone's life can be saved from danger.” Mumbai Police' response,“Please share exact location for us to informed the @MTPHereToHelp,” ignited discussions online.

Reacting to this thread, a user said that the CRN should be enough for the police to coordinate with Ola and trace the offender. He further alleged that people hesitate to complain as they expect us to do all the investigation, catch the culprits and hand over to them so that they can book a case.

Ola's response

Ola support called this incident“concerning” and asked the passenger , identified as Rohan Khule, to share the CRN of this ride through direct message so that the company could initiate further investigation.

A user chimed,“Punishable offence has to be punished,” while another remarked,“This is a daily scene everywhere.”