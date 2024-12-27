Ukraine Sends 500 Tonnes Of Wheat Flour To Syria Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has sent 500 tonnes of wheat flour to Syria as part of the "Grain from Ukraine" humanitarian program in partnership with the UN-led World Food Program (WFP).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on his X account, Ukrinform reports.

"As promised, we are supporting the Syrian people in their time of need. 500 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat flour are already on their way to Syria as part of our“Grain From Ukraine” humanitarian program in cooperation with the WFP.," Zelensky said.

He said that the wheat flour is to be distributed to 33,250 families, or 167,000 people, over the coming weeks. Each package weighs 15 kilograms, enough to feed a family of five for one month.

Zelensky wished Syria and its people safety, stability, and recovery.

"We know the true value of these things," he added.