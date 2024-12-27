Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's Death: HM Amit Shah's Odisha Visit Postponed

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 (IANS) Union Home Amit Shah's visit to Odisha has reportedly been postponed following the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

"Former PM Manmohan Singh has passed away suddenly. So, the has declared to observe seven-days of national mourning. All government events and celebrations have been cancelled, except only condolence meetings. We were informed by the party that Amit Shahji's visit has been cancelled," said Jajpur MP Rabindra Narayan Behera (BJP).

The Home Minister was scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar on December 28 on a two-day Odisha visit.

HM Shah was likely to attend the programmes of ITBP, a university, and a party-related event at the Kalinga Stadium here before departing for Delhi on December 29 night.

It is pertinent here to mention that former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92.

He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi following a deterioration in his health.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India's economy through a period of significant liberalisation.

His tenure is often credited for initiating major economic reforms in 1991 when he was the finance minister, which helped modernise India's economy and integrate it into the global market.

Following the demise of the former PM Dr Singh, condolences have poured in from within the country and across the globe.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in a message on Thursday stated that Dr. Singh as the finance minister gave a new direction to the country's economy.

"Due to his liberal economic policies, India began its journey as a major economy of the world. As Prime Minister, he accelerated the development of the country in various sectors," the Odisha Chief Minister said.