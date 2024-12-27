Power Bill Levy Cut By 50 Pc Due To Our Protests: Delhi BJP Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) Electricity bills of all consumers in Delhi are set to see a drop with the power regulator directing discoms to reduce the Power Purchase Adjustment Cost collected every month, said Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday, claiming credit for the almost 50 per cent cut in the levy.

Sharing a copy of the December 20 order of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission directing BSES Rajdhani Power to bring down the PPCA for the next quarter starting December 20, Sachdeva said that the honest power consumers were burdened with extra charges by the AAP government.

“Our legislators had raised the issue in the Delhi Assembly but the then Arvind Kejriwal government did not stop looting the power consumers,” Sachdeva told IANS.

Calling the inflated electricity bills under the AAP government a means for loot, Sachdeva thanked the L-G for intervening in the matter due to which the levy would now come down from 35-38 per cent to 13-18 per cent.

Sharing details of the DERC order, Sachdeva said before the current order, the PPAC collected by BRPL was 35.83, BYPL 38.12 and TPDDL 36.33.

“But now, after the current DERC order, the present PPAC of Delhi discoms will come down to BRPL 18.19, BYPL 13.63 and TPDDL 20.52,” he said.

The DERC order on the BRPL petition said,“Presently, ongoing PPAC is 27.08 per cent, which is applicable till December 20, 2024. PPAC of Q2 of FY 2024-25 to be recovered works out to 9.44 per cent. In view of this, the petitioner is allowed to recover PPAC of 9.44 per cent for three months beyond December 20, 2024 - from December 21, 2024 to March 20, 2025.”

Earlier, Sachdeva wrote to L-G V.K. Saxena on July 15 over the issue and led sit-ins outside offices of discoms, demanding the withdrawal of increased PPCA and pension surcharge.

Calling the cut in PPAC a victory for the common man and the Delhi BJP, Sachdeva said people should know that new Chief Minister Atishi had allowed a further increase in PPAC by 8 per cent while the DERC was seized of the matter related to BRPL's matter.

“We managed to get this proposed hike by CM Atishi blocked,” Sachdeva said.