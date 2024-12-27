Punjab: 8 Dead, 18 Injured After Bus Plunges Into Drain In Bathinda

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In Punjab, a bus accident on Friday resulted in eight deaths after the vehicle fell into a drain. According to Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill, five individuals died on the spot while three others succumbed to serious injuries during treatment.

“Five died on the spot while three succumbed to serious injuries during treatment. Nearly 18 are being treated at the Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital. The officials have instructed to ensure treatment,” HT quoted Jagroop Singh Gill as saying.

Jagroop Singh Gill visited Shaheed Bhai Mani Singh Civil Hospital where the injured are undergoing treatment. Bathinda civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Singla gave provide the status report of the 18 injured passengers to Jagroop Singh Gill.

The accident was reported from a site near Jiwan Singh Wala village in Bathinda. Preliminary details revealed that the bus rammed into a bridge before plunging into the drain. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were called in along with the police to assist in rescue operation. Meanwhile, locals also helped in moving the injured to safety.

The private bus was travelling to Bathinda city from Talwandi when the tragic incident occurred, it skidded and fell into a drain. Top civil and police officials also arrived at the site of accident to supervise rescue operations.

According to IANS news agency report, the bus was carrying around 50 passengers. The weather was inclement in the area, officials informed PTI. The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for Punjab for December 27, warning against heavy rainfall in north-western states of India. It also said that thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected amid cold weather condition today. The state is on dense fog alert until December 30.

IMD in its latest press release said,“Fairly widespread to widespread Rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 27th & Isolated to Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (wind speed 30-40 kmph) likely over the same region on 28th December with isolated Heavy rainfall likely over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi.”