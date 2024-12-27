TTP Fighters Kill 11 Pakistani Security Personnel

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sources report that fighters from the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) killed 11 Pakistani security personnel in different areas of North Waziristan.

According to reports, the TTP fighters involved in the on Thursday, December 26, were from the group of Hafiz Gul Bahadur.

The reports also added that the attacks took place in the Mirali area, specifically in the Khaiderkhel, Khadki, and other regions, with at least 16 other security personnel reported injured.

The Pakistani has not yet made any statements regarding the incident.

Earlier, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) carried out an attack on a security checkpoint in South Waziristan, killing 16 Pakistani security personnel.

Pakistani officials have consistently claimed that members of the TTP find safe haven in Afghanistan. However, the Afghan Taliban has denied these allegations made by Pakistani authorities.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday evening, Pakistani fighter jets bombed several locations in the Bermal district of Paktika province.

A Pakistani official told Reuters that the airstrikes targeted a camp of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants. Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesperson for the Taliban, stated that at least 46 people were killed in the attacks, the majority of whom were women and children.

The ongoing airstrikes and cross-border conflicts between Pakistan and Afghanistan continue to cause significant loss of life and highlight the growing security challenges in both countries. The fact that civilians, including women and children, are often caught in the crossfire underscores the devastating impact of such military actions on non-combatants.

The increasing violence in regions like North Waziristan highlights the fragile security situation in Pakistan's tribal areas, where militant groups like the TTP continue to operate with relative freedom. These deadly clashes not only undermine the stability of the region but also place civilians at great risk, caught in the crossfire between militants and military forces.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram