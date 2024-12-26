Vedas Has Knowledge To Help India Become 'Vishwa Guru': Haryana CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 27 (IANS) Haryana Chief Nayab Singh Saini said that the Vedas embody the knowledge that established India as the 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader).

He said that even today when we aim to restore India's status as the 'Vishwa Guru', it is important to promote the teachings of the Vedas.

He also mentioned that Haryana is a sacred land where the verses of the Vedas were written along the banks of the Goddess Saraswati river.

In this context, it is a great fortune that the Ved Prachar and Ved Bhashya Granth distribution programme was launched in Gurugram, the land of Guru Dronacharya, the Chief Minister said.

He expressed his confidence that Vedic knowledge will play a pivotal role in realising the Prime Minister's vision for a developed India.

CM Saini was addressing the gathering at the Ved Prachar and Ved Bhashya Granth Distribution programme in Gurugram on Thursday.

"Scholars who have researched the Vedas recognise them as the original source of our religion, science, art, music, medicine, and philosophy. The study of the Vedas is crucial not only from a religious perspective but also from cultural and scientific viewpoints. Referring to the teachings of saints, the Chief Minister highlighted that the Vedas provide the ultimate path, and by following their principles, one can attain peace and happiness," he said.

He added that this meaningful initiative will enable the general public, especially the younger generation, to read and understand the vast knowledge embedded in these ancient texts.

He further expressed that it is a matter of pride and honour for all of us that this significant work has been carried out in Haryana, the land of the Vedas, which has been the cradle of Indian civilisation.

"Our Vedas are the primary medium for propagating humanity across the world. The Vedas convey the message of "Manuhbhav," meaning "become a human," and this is achievable only when the Vedas become an integral part of our lives. While people of all religions promote their own beliefs, it is our Vedas that teach us how to be true human beings," he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's views on the Vedas, the Chief Minister said that they are a treasure trove of knowledge and science, which continue to guide humanity even today.

"The Vedas impart values of harmony, equality, and respect for nature. The Vedas also address scientific principles, which are of utmost importance to the country," he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also called for collective efforts to protect the environment and urged keeping the youth away from the evils of drug addiction.

BJP MLAs Bimla Chaudhary, Tejpal Tanwar, Mukesh Sharma, and other dignitaries were also present at the event.