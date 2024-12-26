Former Prime Minister And Senior Congress Leader Manmohan Singh Passes Away At 92

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Manmohan Singh, one of India's illustrious statesmen and the architect of the country's economic liberalization in the P.V. Narasimha Rao in the early 1990s, died on Thursday at the age of 92. A noted economist, Singh served as India's Prime for two consecutive terms, from 2004 to 2014, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's governance and economy.

New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences said, "With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi, at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep sorrow over the passing of Singh. In a post on X, he recalled their regular interactions when Singh was the prime minister and he was the chief minister of Gujarat. Modi wrote, "Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible."

He added, "In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji, his friends, and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

A senior government official said that all government programmes scheduled for Friday will be cancelled, and a national mourning of seven days will be declared. The Union cabinet will meet on Friday at 11 am to pay tribute to the former PM, and Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours, the

official

said.

Born in Gah, now in Pakistan, in 1932, Singh rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most influential figures in modern India. As finance minister in the early 1990s, he played a key role in introducing bold economic reforms that ended decades of protectionism, lifted trade barriers, and opened India's economy to globalization. His reforms are widely credited with transforming India into one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Despite leading a coalition government, he successfully implemented policies aimed at inclusive growth, poverty alleviation, and infrastructure development. Landmark initiatives during his tenure include the introduction of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Right to Information Act, and the expansion of rural electrification and healthcare programmes.

A staunch advocate of fiscal prudence and economic stability, Singh navigated India through the global financial crisis of 2008 with policies that protected the economy from severe turbulence.

He also emphasized strengthening India's global standing, fostering partnerships with world leaders, and oversaw the signing of the historic India-US Civil Nuclear Agreement, ending India's nuclear isolation.

Singh's leadership was characterized by his quiet demeanour, intellectual depth and unwavering commitment to public service. Despite facing criticism and challenges, he remained a figure of integrity and a symbol of progress.

While India's economic growth rate during the UPA government under Manmohan Singh averaged 6.7%, his second term between 2009 and 2014 saw high inflation, slowing down of decision-making by bureaucrats leading to what has been described as 'policy paralysis', and perceptions of corruption around the policy on telecom licensing.

Singh, a technocrat prime minister with a high degree of integrity, also had to deal with the perception of not being assertive. This, together with the anti-incumbency factor and NDA's strong campaign focusing on development, captured public imagination in 2014, leading to Modi's rise as Singh's successor.

He is survived by his wife Gursharan Kaur and three daughters. Tributes have poured in from across political and social spectra, with leaders remembering him as a visionary who shaped modern India.

Funeral arrangements and further details are awaited. Singh's passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of reforms, resilience, and respect for democratic values.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, paid tribute to Dr Singh by praising his wisdom, integrity, and deep understanding of economics, calling him a mentor and guide. Gandhi expressed heartfelt condolences to Singh's wife, Kaur, and the family. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra noted his unparalleled respect in politics and his unwavering commitment to serve the nation despite unfair attacks. She described him as a dignified, wise, and courageous leader who remained steadfast in his values, serving with honesty and humility.

India's present middle class is virtually the creation of Singh's policies as finance minister and prime minister, former finance minister P. Chidambaram posted on X, calling it a deeply emotional moment to speak about him. "The life and work of Dr Manmohan Singh and the period from 1991 till 2014 will be a golden chapter in the history of India," said Chidambaram, who was finance minister during the UPA government. "I worked closely with him for many years. I have not met a person more humble and self-effacing than Dr Singh. He wore his scholarship lightly and never claimed credit for any of his historic achievements" he added.

“It's a very tragic development. All of us are in mourning. He was a great leader who served as PM, finance minister ...he was a visionary who did a great deal for the country,” said Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.