Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Passes Away: National Mourning Of 7 Days To Be Declared, Govt Programs Cancelled For Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Former Prime Dr Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92, as confirmed by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Following the leader's demise, the has announced that all scheduled programmes for tomorrow will be cancelled, and a period of national mourning lasting seven days will be observed.

The Union Cabinet is set to convene tomorrow, 27 December, at 11 am to discuss further arrangements, and Dr Manmohan Sing 's last rites will be conducted with full state honours.

| Ex-PM Manmohan Singh passes away: India loses its 'economy architect' Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Sudden Health Decline

Dr Manmohan Singh 's health had been a concern for some time, and he was receiving treatment for“age-related medical conditions.” According to a statement from AIIMS, he experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December.

| Ex-PM Manmohan Singh passes away: Harsh Goenka, Gautam Adani condole loss

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh , aged 92. Manmohan Singh was being treated for age-related medical conditions and experienced a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were initiated immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi, at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," the hospital stated.

| AIIMS releases statement on ex-PM's demise, cites 'sudden loss of consciousness' Manmohan Singh: A Legacy of Economic Reform

Dr Manmohan Singh's contributions to India's economic landscape are monumental. He is recognised as the only individual to have served as the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Finance Minister, and Prime Minister, notably as the first from a religious minority.

Manmohan Singh 's tenure as Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996 was marked by significant economic reforms that transformed India's economy. Singh played a pivotal role in dismantling the quota system for state companies, abolishing cumbersome licensing regulations, and opening up the economy to foreign investment.

| Anand Mahindra condoles demise of Manmohan Singh, who 'loved' India

Under Manmohan Singh's guidance, India's economy grew sevenfold over two decades, establishing it as Asia's third-largest economy.

Manmohan Singh Passes Away: Political Reactions

The news of Dr Manmohan Singh's passing prompted an outpouring of condolences from political leaders across party lines. Prominent figures such as JP Nadda and Priyanka Gandhi rushed to AIIMS upon hearing the news. The Congress party has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of their stalwart leader, who retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after a distinguished parliamentary career spanning over three decades.

| Manmohan Singh passes away: A look at ex-PM's 33-year-long political journey

Dr Manmohan Singh's legacy as an economist and statesman remains influential in contemporary Indian politics, and his passing marks the end of an era characterised by his commitment to economic liberalisation and public service.