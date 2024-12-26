From Innovation To Impact: KFSHRC's 3D Printing Project Wins Global Recognition

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) GPMF recognizes the project's impact on enhancing surgical precision

Riyadh

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) has been awarded the Global Excellence Award in Project Management for 2024 by the Global Project Management Forum (GPMF) for its pioneering 3D Printing Project. The project has revolutionized healthcare delivery, enhancing diagnostic precision and surgical intervention efficiency and significantly reducing costs and time.

The 3D Printing Project, executed following global best practices in project management, provides highly accurate and customized medical models manufactured in-house. This project accelerates medical interventions, enabling physicians to pre-plan surgeries using 3D-printed models. This results in a 30% reduction in surgery duration, shorter hospital stays, and minimized potential risks, collectively delivering more predictable and precise outcomes while significantly improving the patient experience.





As part of its forward-looking vision, KFSHRC aims to expand its 3D printing services and explore new applications to transform healthcare by replacing traditional methods with cutting-edge digital technologies. This aligns with KFSHRC's commitment to providing world-class specialized care and exceptional patient experiences.

The Global Excellence Award for Project Management recognizes innovative projects that drive organisational transformation and enhance client experiences. Its Technology Project of the Year category honors the tech sector's most creative, successful, and transformative initiatives, delivering significant organizational and customer-focused improvements.

It is noteworthy that KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals and included in the World's Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.