Zelensky Appoints New Envoy To International Organizations In Vienna
Date
12/26/2024 3:14:32 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has appointed Yuriy Vitrenko as the country's Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna.
The corresponding decree, No. 881/2024, was published on the president's website , Ukrinform reports.
“Yuriy Volodymyrovych Vitrenko shall be appointed as Permanent Representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna,” the decree states.
As reported, Yuriy Vitrenko previously held the position of Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations and served as head of the Main Department for Foreign Policy Operations at the Directorate for Foreign Policy and Strategic Partnership of the Ukrainian President's Office.
