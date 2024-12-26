King Extends Christmas Wishes
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday took to X platform to greet Christians in the Kingdom on the occasion of Christmas.
"Warm Christmas wishes to our Christian brothers and sisters in our beloved Jordan. We pray for a year of peace and serenity for all," the King wrote on X.
