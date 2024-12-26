Prime Minister Meets With President Of Jordanian Artists Association

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Jafar Hassan on Thursday met with President of the Jordanian Artists Association Mohammad Abbadi at the Prime as part of a series of meetings he is holding with various sectors and associations.

The prime minister stressed the significant role of Jordanian artists in the national landscape, highlighting their active participation in festivals and events held across the Kingdom throughout the year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hassan stressed the importance of supporting national drama that reflects Jordan's cultural image, status and heritage.

He noted that the Ministry of Culture is dedicated to enhancing artists' engagement with issues relevant to Jordanian youth.

The premier also pointed out the need for state-level awards to honour creative individuals in poetry, theatre, singing, music and other artistic and cultural fields.

He also reaffirmed the role of the association and the ministry in supporting young artists and boosting their presence in the cultural and artistic scene.

For his part, Abbadi raised several issues related to the association's work, particularly the implementation of the association's law.

He stressed that the association is committed to contributing, alongside all institutions, to the national effort to promote Jordan's image, culture and stature.

Minister of Government Communication Mohammad Momani, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Monem Odat and Minister of Culture Mustafa Rawashdeh attended the meeting.