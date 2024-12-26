Rashmika Mandana Kicks Allu Arjun AI Clip Of Pushpa 2 Goes Viral Fans React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' debuted on the big screen on December 5 and has since been on the spree to claim titles and break records. An AI-generated of Pushpa 2 is doing the rounds, featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

The scene showing Rashmika Mandana kicking Allu Arjun, has gone viral. The 14-minute video opens with the two lead stars dancing to a song and twist comes when Rashmika Mandana kicks Allu Arjun violently, pelting a number of blows. Allu Arjun falls to the ground as the assault continues. In another scene Rashmika Mandana can be seen pulling Allu arjun's leg.

The blockbuster Telugu-action thriller collected ₹6.82 crore net at the domestic Box Office on its 22nd day, taking it 22-day collection to ₹1116.42 crore net, according to industry tracker Sacnilk estimates at 8:20 pm .

The viral video shared on X by social media account 'Wellu' has garnered over 3 lakh 89 views and 3600 likes. The caption to the post states,“AI is not for India.” The amusing AI-generated video garnered social media attention and sparked discussion online.





Commenting on the capabilities of artificial intelligence a user stated,“But this one is the best we can all agree on that.” A second user remarked, "Now this I would see in IMAX"." A third user commented,“AI is getting out of hands!” Drawing a stark ontrast to the title, a fourth user wrote,“Pushpa : THE FALL .”

Pushpa 2 grossed ₹1,547.4 crore worldwide during its 21-day run in theatres, becoming the third Indian movie of all time to cross the ₹1,500 crore mark. It raked in ₹248 crore in the overseas market . With a net earning of ₹1116.42 crore, Pushpa 2 has piped Baahubali 2 to become India's No 1 film in terms of net collection.